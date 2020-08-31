Final member to be nominated for Erie County Community College Board of Trustees

The Erie County Community College is getting one step closer to becoming a reality.

Today, county council will meet to discuss the final member of the Board of Trustees for the Erie County Community College.

Yoselin Person was live this morning from the Erie County Court House with the latest on this story.

Members of Erie County Council will hold a special meeting today to finalize the Board of Trustees for the community college.

Last week, members of county council, as well as County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, submitted their nominees for the board. All but one nomination was approved.

Councilman for the 5th District, Brian Shank, nominated Brent Davis, a long-time and out-spoken opponent to the creation of a community college in Erie County. Council, with a vote of 4 to 3, turned down Davis for a position on the board.

Shank will present a second nominee at today’s special meeting. From there, council will vote on the appointment of that person.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops on JET 24/ FOX 66 and YourErie.com.