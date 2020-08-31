Final nominee approved for the Erie County Community College Board of Trustees

After one failed nomination, another nominee for the Board of Trustees for the new community college has been approved.

Brian Shank, who represents the 5th District, has nominated fellow Republican Justin Gallagher.

This comes after council rejected Shank’s first nomination Brent Davis, an outspoken critic of the community college.

Gallagher served for four years on the Harborcreek School Board and two years on the Erie County Technical School Board.

Shank said that Gallagher’s background with the technical school helped him stand out.

“I wanted it to be on his merits and how he felt what he could do for the future of the community college. The past is almost irrelevant at this point. It’s a done deal. It’s moving forward so we have to put the best people in place to make sure it’s moving forward in the right direction,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council, 5th District.

County Council voted unanimously on the nomination.