There’s a final push to pave neighborhoods in the City of Erie.

Contractors headed to several neighborhoods on Erie’s east side to pave city streets. On Monday, several crews focused on streets near East 3rd and Lighthouse streets.

One City of Erie Streets Department official said they were able to use additional funds to tackle more than 10 streets.

“Our road list is quite extensive, I mean Erie weather’s very bad on our roads, so we always have a list of roads that, you know, some don’t make the cut or some are right at the bottom. We moved some up and we were able to get to those roads that normally we would probably have to wait till next year to get. The money came in handy to get those off the list,” said Jeff Gibbens, Erie Streets Bureau.

A full list of neighborhoods that will be paved this week can be found here.