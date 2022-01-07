Final renovations taking place at Warner Theatre; Preparations underway for upcoming performances

It’s the final stretch for renovations at the historic Warner Theatre. Performances are set to start later this month.

After years of planning, construction and renovations, final preparations are underway at the Warner Theatre. Casey Wells, the Executive Director of the Erie County Convention Center Authority, says shows are now being booked.

“I’m getting a lot of calls, a lot of interest in the facility, particularly now since we have all of the necessary lighting, sound, and backstage elements that require for today’s touring artists,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director of the Erie County Convention Center Authority.

Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, says these changes will enhance the concert experience.

“The way that the old Warner Theatre was set up was not the most conducive to an easy performance environment. The new stage is going to make everything sound better. For the musicians themselves, it’s going to sound better. For the audience, it’s going to be louder,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic. “Every aspect of it enhances your concert experience when you come to see the Phil.”

Wells says they’ve restored the Warner Theatre to its original 1930 style with many modern improvements.

“It will still provide a sense of awe and wonder as to how this theater has been transformed into a 21st century performing arts center while retaining all of the historical elements that Erie treasures.” Wells said.

The Warner Theatre lobby and restrooms have been restored to their original color and look.

“When you look at the stage, you see a state of the art, brand new performance center, with the new shell, new stage, so many new lights. It’s such a mixing of the generations together where you literally get high tech quality on the back side, but in the front, it looks just like it did in 1930.” Weiser said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A private event will be held at the Warner this weekend and Erie Philharmonic concerts begin January 23rd.