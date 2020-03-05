Final report of city financial plan set to be presented

A study session will soon get underway to discuss a financial plan for the City of Erie.

Erie City Council and members of the Schember Administration will meet with Gordon Mann from Public Financial Management to discuss his final report of the city’s early intervention plan. The city has worked with PFM over the last several months in order to help with three major issues in the city’s finances.

One subject that is expected to come up during the study session this evening is the prepaid lease plan with Erie Water Works. This study session is expected to begin at 5:30p.m.