Final stage of renovation project at UPMC Park underway















The final stage of the 16 million dollar renovation project at UPMC Park is underway.

Bulldozers broke the ground this morning for changes designed to improve the fan experience.

Some things that fans will notice right away is a new entrance plaza being built on East 9th Street. This will host a fan store for both the Seawolves and Otters, along with team offices.

One thing that many can look forward to is the fact that hot water will be added to the ballpark bathrooms.

These renovations will bring the ballpark to Double-A standards and willl give the Otters a chance to establish a new work environment.

“We need to make sure to make that they are successful here in Erie, have facilities that are first rate, best in class, and that provides a wonderful patron experience to get more bodies in seats, because that’s what will keep those teams here,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director, Erie Events.

Crews are expected to work through the next several months on this project with hopes of having it complete by early 2020.