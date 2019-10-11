Final stages of work expected to end with upcoming nighttime paving at Big I Roundabout

PennDOT has announced that nighttime paving is scheduled to take place at the Big I Roundabout.

The work is expected to take place at the roundabout, located at Routes 6, 322, 19, and 98, over three nights, weather permitting.

Paving is scheduled to take place beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 and will continue until 6 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019. Paving will take place on those nights from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Upon completion, pavement markings will be painted and the intersection will be officially complete and open as a multi-lane, hybrid roundabout.

The roundabout project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection. It includes upgrades to drainage, highway lighting and signs, as well as new sidewalks and curb ramps, all within the footprint of the former signalized intersection.

The project is expected to be completed by October 25, 2019, weather permitting.

Watch the PennDOT Big I Roundabout navigation video below to see how to properly navigate the roundabout: