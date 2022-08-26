Friday, crews put together the final touches ahead of the 29th annual Zabawa Polish Festival.

The final preparations were in full swing this afternoon as people worked to get ready for this year’s Zabawa polish festival.

Outside the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, volunteers worked to set up chairs, tables and the stage ahead of Friday’s kick-off to the 29th annual Zabawa Polish Festival.

“Yeah, I think the food is gonna drag your nose in here. The music is gonna pull your ears and I want you to come down here and see all the people it’s the sights and sounds of it. It’s like the biggest party in this neighborhood every year,” said Ray Luniewski, co-chair of the Zabawa Polish Festival.

One Polish native, who has been a vendor for the festival for the past several years, keeps coming back because it feels like a taste of home.

“Erie has lots and lots of Polish people here you know, and it’s really really nice to you know I’m originally from Poland. When I come here, I feel like I’m at home. It’s just fantastic,” said Witold Wence, co-owner of European Folk Art.

Over 10,000 perogies are inside the trailer and ready to be put on this griddle and then on your plate.

The three-day festival brings thousands together from the past and present.

“it’s just coming back together here in this neighborhood was so many people went to school here. People were raised here, people live down and then they all come back just for those three days just to relive all,” Luniewski added.

There will be two shuttle buses to the festival for people who park at Saint Peter and Paul Church on 34th and Wallace Streets.

