Final vote for an Erie County community college expected this week

A final vote in the decision as to whether Erie County will get a community college is expected to take place this week.

This comes as the debate has taken many twists and turns gaining support from those who are both for and against the cause.

Yoselin Person was live in the newsroom this morning with more.

The final chapter in the application process for a community college in Erie County begins today. A two-day virtual hearing hosted by the Pennsylvania Board of Education is set to begin later today.

In the past, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, members of the community college committee, and Erie County business owners have provided testimony in favor of the college.

The application has been pending since July of 2017. The hearing was originally scheduled for March 18th, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If approved, Erie County would be the first new community college established in the state in more than 25 years.

There are currently 14 community colleges across the state. However, Erie is the largest population center not served by a free-standing community college.

The fate of this debate could be official as early as tomorrow. As the final hearing begins today, we will continue to bring you the latest information.