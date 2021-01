Are you looking for some raviolis to go for dinner this weekend?

The ravioli drive thru dinner at the Waldameer parking lot continues over this weekend.

The drive thru dinner spot has been up and running for a month, but will come to an end this weekend.

The drive thru is open on January 2nd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday January 3rd from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.