The final work is underway for 22 new intersections along the 12th Street Corridor.

That plan rebuilds the lights on 6.5 miles of West 12th Street at a cost of $8.75 million.

The new equipment will coordinate travel both east and west for easier travel on busy 12th Street to help travelers get across downtown Erie.

“By the time we’re said and done here, there going to have all new interconnectivity throughout the whole corridor, which will improve traffic flow dramatically from what it is now. Additionally all of the detection systems are being updated as well. It’s all going to be brand new and much more efficient,” said Justin Baker, project manager.

If all goes as planned, the new system should be in place in a week from Thursday.