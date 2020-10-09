Financial assistance available for Crawford County bars and restaurants

Some help for restaurant and bar owners in Crawford County is on the way.

The Crawford County Commissioners are providing financial assistance tho those who have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

They want to make sure that local eating and drinking establishments are able to financially survive the winter with limited indoor seating capacity.

Owners can apply for financial assistance to the Crawford County Planning Office. The deadline to apply is October 30th.

To apply online, you can do by clicking here.