Finding Hope Together: Achieving Equality

Finding Hope Together has been the mission at JET 24 Action News. Throughout this series, you have heard various voices from the community discussing the state of racial and civil unrest in the community and what to do about it.

In this edition of Finding Hope Together, we’re going to hear from a 91-year old woman who has lived through decades of civil unrest, as well as a longtime Erie school teacher who continues to fight for racial equality.

“It’s important to at least have a starting point. You can’t clear it up in 2020, something that’s been happening for over hundreds and hundreds of years.” said Celestine Bell Davis, Historian.

91-year old Davis, an educator and activist, has been involved in the Erie community since 1951. Davis said its much better than before, but there is more to do.

“Each one of us have a part to play. We can’t point our fingers at the other person and blame them.” Davis said.

The question is: How can we all play a part in uniting the community?

“I’m going to quote Martin Luther King again: ‘When we reach a time where we’re not judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character.” said Johnny Johnson, Activist.

Despite violent events earlier this year, Davis and Johnson have hope.

“I think people are ready now to make a change, do what they can to make it a little better than what it was.” Davis said.

“When we begin to understand that life does change and if it’s not always for the worst, it’s for the better.” Johnson said.

