Finding Hope Together: America the dream

We continue with different voices within our community explaining their encounters of racism and the culture they have to adapt to.

We also had a chance to speak to a local woman and hear her story as well.

Tonight we continue Finding Hope Together. This 18-year-old woman embraces her reality when she arrived to America from Tanzania, Africa. Here is her story.

“The only thing I ever remembered is my dad telling my mom we’re going to America. We’re going to America and he seemed so excited,” said Margaret Niyogushimo, Resident.

Maggie and her family lived in Tanzania, Africa. At the age of six, she pictured the freedom and education she would receive in America.

Maggie said that she and many others imagined America as a little heaven because of the image that was instilled.

But coming to the country, Maggie witnessed a different reality.

Interesting enough Maggie said that she didn’t know much about the deep roots of the suffrage of Black History Month in America until educating herself.

Maggie said that racism has been the outcome of slavery.

“Since our ancestors, it’s going back the that time. It’s like we’re still being treated like trash and we’re still not considered to be as humans,” said Niyogushimo.

Living in America for 12 years, Maggie continues to face racism in many ways.

Niyogushimo worked at a local fast food restaurant where she said many people would be surprised when seeing her at the drive-thru because many didn’t expect to have a voice that didn’t match her skin tone.

“Some people were like your voice don’t match your skin, and I’m like I’m sorry I don’t know what to tell you, it’s just how I talk,” said Niyogushimo.

The 18-year-old believes that racist habits come from what’s being taught at home.

“If I have a child and I’m being racist towards another race, my child sees that don’t you think they’re going to grow up being racist?” asked Niyogushimo.

Viral videos of Police Brutality have Maggie fearful for her siblings. She always wonders if her brother will be the next headline of the news.

“For instance, my little brother, he likes to go outside and I’m so scared for him to go outside now because what if some random white person calls the cops on him and he gets shot just for being a little black male and that really scares me,” said Niyogushimo.

Niyogushimo just hopes that someday a change will come, but it must begin within ourselves.

“I think everyone should start within themselves and start teaching the ignorant ones and let’s go from there,” said Niyogushimo.

Tomorrow we will come together and hear from community leaders on how we can all move forward.