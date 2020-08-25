Finding Hope Together: Local clergyman speaks out about white supremacy

The ongoing protests and civil unrest of 2020 here and around the country is the focus of a special report this week.

Tonight we take a closer look at the issue of white supremacy through the eyes of one local African American clergyman.

You might not think that’s so much of an issue anymore, but then it could be at the heart of black lives matter.

“Well back in the early 1980’s, long time ago as a young preacher in the city members of the KKK came and burned a cross on our church lawn and they shot through our doors with a 357 magnum,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, Founding Chief Officer of the Eagle Nest Corporation.

This scene of people wearing a white hood over their heads and gathered around a burning cross isn’t new, but for some reason it raises many questions.

Bishop Dwayne Brock was a young preacher during the time the Ku Klux Klan arrived in Erie.

Although it was almost 40 years ago and may not be as organized as it once was, Brock feels white supremacy still lingers here in Erie.

“I think white supremacy and systematic racism is a demon that needs to be identified and dealt with in the confine of Erie, Pennsylvania and in this country,” said Brock.

The bishop believes that white supremacy is a cloud that continues to shadow American history.

“There are sympathizers of the KKK that are here today. They don’t wear the white sheets anymore and the hoods anymore, but they’re in various aspects of leadership all over the country,” said Brock.

The well known community leader is convinced white supremacy is the root of racism and that white privilege comes from slavery ownership.

“You know you never did anything to black folks. You never pushed slavery or anything on that nature, but you benefited from what you’re ancestors did. You benefited,” said Brock.

Could it be that the roots of today’s protests grow from our past?

“There are young white men and young white women of goodwill who are saying enough is enough. Black lives do matter,” said Brock.

