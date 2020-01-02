Finding new work after closure of Erie Coke Plant

A new year means a new beginning for some former Erie Coke workers.

According to the City of Erie, a former plant worker began his first day at a new job today.

Others are gearing up for interviews throughout the week.

The Erie Coke Plant closed on December 19th and ever since, former workers have sent their resume to the city in order to ensure some help in the application process.

“It’s the entire community rallying around the ones that were displaced. So far, it’s looking favorable. I think over the next two or three weeks, as more interviews are scheduled and are happening, I think you’re going to see more stories like this morning—starting a new job in the new year,” said Chris Groner, Director, Department of Economic and Community Development.

Resumes can still be sent into the city’s Department of Economics and Community Development. They then send those out to members of the business council.