Findley Lake businesses prepares for more out of state customers due to Pa. COVID-19 restrictions

Just over the state border in New York, businesses are not dealing with the same restrictions as in Pennsylvania.

JET 24 Action News spoke to Larry Gross, the owner of Our Own Candle Company in Findley Lake.

Gross says the pandemic has not had a negative impact on his business so far.

With the announcement of Pennsylvania’s new restrictions, he is expecting more out of state customers.

“We are 25 minutes from downtown Erie. If we are open and downtown Erie is not open, I would expect that we would get some more business. I don’t know why we would not.” Gross said.

The owner says they still have guidelines to follow, such as enforcing a 50% occupancy.