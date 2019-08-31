Findley Lake hosts annual Harvest Fest

Hundreds of people making the trip to Findley Lake today to get an early taste of fall.

It’s the annual Harvest Fest taking over downtown Findley Lake. The event has a little something for everyone, including live music, food, as well as street vendors.

Visitors can also check out unique crafts as well as antiques. The event has continued to grow over the years, something that Findley Lake store owners have taken notice to.

“We have more vendors this year, so it’s more spread out where people have more time to stop. It’s hard to do a head count.” said Nancy Sonney, owner of the Secret Cubby antique store.

If you weren’t able to make it out today, the festival continues tomorrow from 10am until 6pm.