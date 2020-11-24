Fine Wine & Good Spirits closed Thanksgiving Day

Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen on Friday.

Because of COVID-19, stores are limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time. For those wanting to avoid crowds, mid-morning and early afternoon are best.

The first hour the store is open is reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older.

Also, the governor and secretary of health announced Monday alcohol sales at bars and restaurants are suspended from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Online orders can be shipped to a home or business addresses. All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

