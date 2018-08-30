Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open on Labor Day and some other holidays in 2018...

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reminds customers that hundreds of locations of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open this Monday, Labor Day, as well as on Columbus Day and Veterans' Day this year.

Stores will open at their normal opening times and will close at 5pm on Labor Day, have normal operating hours on Columbus Day (Monday, October 8th) and Veterans' Day (both observed and actual on Sunday, November 11th and Monday, November 12th).

Before 2017, state law prohibited stores from opening on holidays. Act 39 of 2016 removed the holiday restrictions, opening the door for hour expansion.

For more information on hours and locations, you can go to www.finewineandgoodspirits.com.