Fiore Leone speaks out after losing primary election

Councilmen Fiore Leone and County Council 3rd district elect Mary Rennie are both taking in the results of Tuesday’s primary election.

Erie County voters voting Leone out and Rennie in with nearly 50% of the votes. Leone believes the problem with constituents was not his age.

“The problem was how many years I have been in office,” said Leone.

Political newcomer and former Library Director Mary Rennie’s win comes as a surprise to some. Leone says when looking back at his career it’s important to remember not just one person accomplished a goal, but a council.

“It isn’t one person in this office that can make anything happen. It takes four people to make something happen.”

Rennie says when running against the longtime incumbent member, she ran it as if it was another newcomer.

“It was though we were running against a series of other new people,” said Rennie.

Many were left wondering if Leone will run as a write-in for the November election. He said it’s time to move on.

“You know, you expect what happens and you move one.

As his public career will end towards the end of the year, Leone believes his successor will be guided by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

“She appointed her as the Library Director, so she probably has an in with the County Executive. I’m sure she’ll be fine,” said Leone.

