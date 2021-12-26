Fire breaks out at Country Fair Express on Buffalo Road

Fast acting fire fighters were able to extinguish a scary situation on December 26th.

Around 3:30 p.m. a fire broke out in the parking lot of the Country Fair Express in the 4700 block of Buffalo Road.

Crews on scene told us that a truck caught on fire which caused two nearby propane tanks to explode.

The awning of the building caught on fire and the flames then spread to the inside of the store.

Crews were able to put out the flames before the fire caused any major damage.

No injuries were reported from this fire. Crews also said that the fire that was sparked by the truck may have been electrical.