Update: Just after 12:30 p.m. on April 2, a spokesperson from Brevillier Village spoke with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com to confirm the following information. The cause of the fire was electrical. Two apartments were damaged during this fire, and the tenants of the apartments were transferred to other apartments within the facility. It was confirmed by the Director of Development Maureen Rizzo that no injuries were reported from this fire. Rizzo is also thanking the firefighters and staff who assisted with this fire.

Residents at one assisted living complex in Harborcreek were evacuated following a fire that broke out in one of the units.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a fire in the 5400 block of East Lake Road shortly after 1 p.m. on April 1.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke coming from the first and second floor of one of the units.

Firefighters quickly had the fire under control. Residents of the facility were evacuated to a neighboring facility.

The fire then rekindled around 6:15 p.m. that evening.

No injuries were reported from this fire.