Fire breaks out in Espyville causing heavy damage to a cottage

A cottage suffers heavy damage after a fire in Espyville breaks out tonight.

According to reports from the scene, calls went out around 9:20 p.m. for a fire that was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The owners of the cottage weren’t present at the time of the fire. It happened at the 8900 block of South Lake Road.

Multiple fire companies arrived to fight the fire knocking it down quickly, but not before heavy damage was done.

The fire is reportedly under investigation and there were no injuries reported.