Fire breaks out near 10th and State

A reported underground electrical fire has broken out in downtown Erie near 10th and state.

People in the area are reporting black smoke appearing from the sidewalk of the area.

Calls for this fire came in around 5:55 p.m.

We have a crew currently on scene.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as information becomes available.

Update: Erie Fire Department will be shutting down power to the majority of the downtown area around 7:30 p.m. It is unknown at this time how long the power will be turned off. The power outage will effect the area of 18th to Bayfront and Sassafras to Holland Streets.

