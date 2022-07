A fire broke out near a school in North East on Wednesday.

The fire happened just before 8 a.m. at Earle C. Davis Elementary School on East Davidson Street.

According to Fuller Hose Company, firefighters found a working fire in a tar kettle against the building when they arrived on scene.

After putting out the fire, Crescent Hose Company checked for extension and ventilated the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.