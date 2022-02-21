Fire causes damage to house in Harborcreek Township

A fire causes damage to a home in Harborcreek Township on February 21st.

Calls for this fire went out around 6:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Station Road.

According to reports on scene, the fire caused damage to part of the front door and a window of the house.

At the time of writing no word has been released on any injuries from this fire.

The cause is currently under investigation.