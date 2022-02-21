Fire causes damage to house in Harborcreek Township

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fire causes damage to a home in Harborcreek Township on February 21st.

Calls for this fire went out around 6:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Station Road.

According to reports on scene, the fire caused damage to part of the front door and a window of the house.

At the time of writing no word has been released on any injuries from this fire.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The cause is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News