Fire causes extensive damage to house in Corry

Fire rips through a house in Corry on Sunday, causing extensive damage.

The calls came in shortly before 4:00 p.m. in the 500 block of South Second Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found the front section of the house well-engulfed in flames.

All occupants were able to get out safely. The deputy fire chief on scene says crews were able to make quick work battling the fire.

“Crews were able to get in and make a pretty quick hit on the fire. The damage right now is fairly extensive to that side of the house. We’re currently doing an investigation.” said Jerred Hodak.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze.