Fire causes heavy damage to an Erie funeral home

A fire has caused heavy damage to an Erie funeral home and has investigators looking for a cause.

Erie Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home on November 23rd.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

When the fire broke out, crews responded to the scene and closed the roads to ensure that the area was contained in order to keep everyone safe.

Residents on scene said that they hope the community can come together to help support the funeral home.

The employees were just starting to leave work for the day when they noticed the fire coming out of the top of the building. This is when they called the fire department.

“Upon arrival we had heavy fire on the exterior and where the stack is for the crematorium extended to the roof area up there mainly the fire for the most part was outside of the building,” said Mike Fahey, Deputy Chief of the Erie Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Fahey said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but one area they are looking into is the crematorium area.

“Our inspectors are here now. They were using the crematorium. We will be looking into that, but nothing of right now that there is a cause,” said Fahey.

The president of Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home said that one of the most important things to ensure for the public is to let them know their loved ones that are here are safe.

“We are taking care of several families right now. Everything is fine and the cremations that we have to do we will make other arrangements for to get them done right away,” said Peter Burton, President of Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home.

“That’s just heartbreaking. Any funeral home that is where you are supposed to go, say your peace and not see this,” said Steffani Smith, Edinboro Resident.

The deputy chief also said that this funeral home also had a fire in the same area back in 2007.

Burton said that they won’t be able to use their crematorium for a while, but the deputy chief said that from the looks of it they are good to stay in business minus using the crematorium.

