Fire causes heavy damage to plow truck in West Springfield

A plow truck has been heavily damaged after catching fire.

The incident took place just after 4 p.m. on February 4th on Route 20 and Carol Ann Drive in West Springfield.

According to reports on scene, the truck was heading eastbound when the fire began.

Heavy fire could be seen near the engine compartment, and firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

Route 20 was closed for a period of time while crews worked to clear the area and is now open once again.