A fire caused significant damage to a garage in a neighborhood near Waldameer Park.

Calls went out around 8:40 p.m. on Monday for a working fire at 3610 Willow Drive in Millcreek Township.

The fire burned a garage on that property and damaged a car as well. According to reports from the scene, four fire companies helped put out the flames.

Two people were home at the time, but there were no reported injuries.