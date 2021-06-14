Fire chief in custody as State Police investigate weekend shooting in Jamestown, PA

State Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that has a fire chief in custody.

This shooting took place on Saturday night in the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the Mercer County Borough of Jamestown.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Tyler Schadt from Greenville went to the suspect’s property where they then got into a physical fight.

Shortly after the fight, police said that 54-year-old David Jones of Jamestown got a firearm from his vehicle and shot the victim once.

Jones is identified as the chief of the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department. Jones is facing charges including attempted homicide.

Hospital staff said that Schadt is expected to recover.