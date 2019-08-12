Fire Chief responds to fatal house fire

Flames lit the air of the lower west side when the Erie Fire Department responded to a devastating overnight house fire around 1 a.m.

“For as long as my career goes, more times than not, when you have a fire like this and this many fire deaths, it’s due to the fact there’s no smoke detectors involved,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

It was also confirmed there was only one smoke detector, and it was in the attic. A total of eight people were in the home at the time. The fire left five children dead, aging from eight months to seven years old. One victim of the fire was taken to the hospital.

Two teenagers reportedly jumped from the roof to escape the fire. Their condition is unknown. The one 50-year-old woman who was in the house was later life flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The fire inspectors determined many extension cords were plugged in underneath the couch. Chief Guy Santone said the fire could have been electrical in nature. He tells us the home is also a daycare.

“One of the things that we’re going to be looking at tomorrow is why a daycare only had one smoke detector that was up in the attic, and did no good whatsoever,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Though it’s not certain what exactly caused the fire, but it may have been eliminated with more smoke detectors in the house.

“We preach smoke detectors all the time. It does save lives. I would venture to guess that if there was a proper amount of smoke detectors in this home at the time, we could have prevented, if not all the fire deaths, most of them,” said Chief Santone.

The Erie Fire Department is looking to bring in an electrical engineer for more information on the investigation. Investigators will be back on the scene in the morning to continue inspecting the damage and the cause of the fire.