Fire collapses roof, destroys cars at Conneaut Lake Auto Body Shop

A fire in Conneaut Lake destroyed a business Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at Le Monte Motors just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 7000 block of Mill Road.

According to reports from the scene, the Auto Body Shop was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene. The flames burned so hot a nearby residence was also damaged by the fire.

According to first responders, the roof of the business eventually collapsed. A few cars and ATV’s were lost in the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

