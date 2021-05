Fire crews were busy battling a house fire on Edinboro Rd this morning.

Several Fire Departments responded to the fire in the 2200 block of Edinboro Rd., including Kearsarge, West Lake, West Ridge, Belle Valley, Lake Shore and Perry Hi-Way.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire. It is believed to have started at a rear exterior wall.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.