Fire crews battle overnight house fire on Hickory Street; emergency demolition planned

The Erie Fire Department spent several hours overnight fighting a fire that began at a multi-residential home in the City of Erie.

Erie Firefighters battled the fire overnight Monday at a home in the 1600 block of Hickory Street.

Fire crews responded to the call just before 1:15 a.m. Monday morning. Erie Fire Department Deputy Chief Fred Gillespie says seven crews responded to the scene.

Deputy Chief Gillespie tells Action News when he arrived on scene the entire back of an abandoned building was up in flames before spreading to two neighboring homes, causing major damage to all three buildings.

Deputy Chief Gillespie told Action News there was a partial collapse where the fire started in the abandon building, resulting in an emergency demolition that is expected to be completed by Monday night.

For now, two families are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists