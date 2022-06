Multiple fire crews battled a mobile home fire on Ridge Road in West Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Calls went out around 5:45 a.m. Wed. at a mobile home park in the 13000 block of Ridge Road.

According to reports from the scene, it took about an hour for crews to bring that fire under control.

State Police were also called in to investigate the cause of that fire.