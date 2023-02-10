An early morning fire has damaged three houses on Erie’s east side.

The first calls for the fire went out at about 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at 1200 block of East 21st Street.

City of Erie Code Enforcement could decide that emergency demolition is necessary for the home in the middle. Erie fire officials told WJET that no one was home at the time of the fire and that the fire began in the middle house and spread to either side.

Two of the three houses involved have been heavily damaged. It took city fire crews about three hours to put the fire out.

The city’s chief fire inspector explained the next steps for these properties.

“City code enforcement would need to come up for an emergency demolition, and they would probably do that just because, like I said, the amount of damage to the house and the outside walls are at risk of caving in or out. They don’t want to leave a house like that for people walking up and down the street,” said Chief Fire Inspector Don Sauer, City of Erie Fire Department.

Erie fire inspectors continue to investigate the cause of the fire. One neighbor said she didn’t want to leave her house when she saw all the smoke.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information at JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m.