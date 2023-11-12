(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Quick action and response from the home owners and emergency crews helped avoid the worst after a chimney fire early Sunday morning.

Calls went out just before 4 a.m. Sunday for a a reported chimney fire in the 14900 block of Colver Road in West Springfield Township near the Ohio state line.

Crews from Conneaut (OH) Fire Department and Springfield Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene with first responders seeing smoke showing from the structure.

Crews soon located the fire had started above the fireplace in building’s chimney and spread to its interior around the chimney and extinguished it while crews assisted from the exterior.

Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co. and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were also on scene assisting.