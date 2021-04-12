Fire crews continue to make progress battling wildfires in the Allegheny National Forest

Fire crews continue to make progress against the wildfires in the Allegheny National Forest.

According to authorities, the Cobham Hill fire is now about 80 percent under control, and the Hemlock fire is about 90 percent under control.

Firefighters spent the day monitoring hot spots to make sure they don’t get out of hand. They say there are occasional small smoke plums from those hot spots.

If the Cobham fire escapes containment lines it may threaten various private properties including homes and camps.

No injuries have been reported.