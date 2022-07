Several local fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire on Sunday, July 24, in Girard.

The fire reportedly started at about 8 p.m. at a residence in the 8,500 block of Franklin Center Road in Girard. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the back of the house.

Fire crews put out the fire before it could spread.

According to a firefighter on scene, no one was believed to be inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.