City of Erie fire crews responded to a multi-unit structure fire that took place on Monday.

Calls for the fire went out shortly after 1 p.m. on the 700 block of East 6th Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire coming out of a second story window of the two and a half story structure.

Initial reports indicated that someone may be trapped inside, but after a sweep was made of all the units, no residents were found.

“Right now it seems like it’s contained to the second floor. Our fire investigators are here and they’re gonna do an investigation and see what they can come up with,” said Fred Gillespie, Deputy Chief, Erie Fire Department.

Crews had the fire knocked down quickly. No injuries were reported.