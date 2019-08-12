Fire Crews search for cause of fatal Daycare fire

As far as looking for answers, Fire Investigators have spent the day going inside and through the West 11 Street house, trying to piece together what could have happened.

The investigation has ended around 3 this afternoon. Crews have been out on West 11 Street investigating the house since just before 10 a.m.

In the aftermath of the devastating fire that took the lives of five children between the ages of eight months to eight-years-old, inspectors from Erie County, Allegheny County, and the Department of Human Services were all on site searching for a cause.

Right now there is a strong indication the fire was started from an electrical issue. City of Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone said there were multiple extension cords under carpets and the couch.

“There were a number of different items plugged into that. It looks like it could have failed and started the fire. We’ve seen this before,” said Chief Santone.

Chief Santone tells Action News they had no knowledge of the house operating as a 24 hour Daycare.

“They didn’t notify us there was a Daycare here. They don’t. There lies a problem. When we know there is a Daycare, we always inspect them,” said Chief Santone.

He said the Department of Human Services issued the occupancy permit. According to Chief Santone, when the DHS does an inspection, they do not check for things like smoke detectors or wiring inside a building. They check for cleanliness. This is why there was no accounting of smoke detectors.

One smoke detector was found in the attic of the house. According to Chief Fire Inspector John Windomski, the attic access was shut, decreasing the chances of the alarm activating. Widomski said he believes the story would be different if there were more alarms.

“I believe honestly, if there were more smoke detectors in the building, the outcome would have been a lot different,” said Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski.

Findings will now be sent to Pittsburgh to determine whether or not an electric issue started the blaze.

Fire Inspector John Widomski is stressing the importance of smoke detectors. He said there should be a smoke detector on every floor.

Elaine Harris is the owner of the Harris Family Daycare. Harris was transported to UPMC Mercy and we can confirm she is in stable condition.