Fire crews tackle overnight fire at apartments above U Pick 6 Tap House in downtown Erie

A small fire at a downtown building overnight led to the fire inspector being called to the scene.

According to reports from the scene, a resident of one of the apartments at the building on the corner of 4th & State St. called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Friday to report the smell of smoke in her apartment.

Once on the scene, firefighters located a small fire in a stairwell on the outside of the building, which is also home to the U Pick 6 Tap House on the ground floor. That business reportedly had some smoke inside as well.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out and clear the smoke from the building.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A fire investigator with the department, and the Erie Police Department are looking into the cause of the fire.