Fire crews work to pump out flooded basements due to heavy rain and melting snow

It’s been a busy night for area fire departments as they are busy pumping out flooded basements. As Your Weather Authority predicted, heavy rain and melting snow is causing flooding in some parts of the region.

It can be a scary situation when you watch your basement start to fill up with water and there is no way to stop it.

“I called 911 and they sent the McKean Hose Company out to do the job,” said Dick Wenger, McKean resident.

Wenger has lived in his house for 42 years. He says his basement floods when there is a massive snow melt every single year. This time, however, was different.

“I knew I was in trouble because of the depth of snow. A lot of times in the last couple years, I’ve had snow melt, but it came in a rate that the drain could handle it,” Wenger said.

Scott Haywood, McKean Hose Company Fire Chief, says there was at least eight inches of water in Wenger’s basement. Sadly, he says Wenger wasn’t alone.

“With all the rain and the temperatures and the snow melt, we are getting flooded basements and we are going out and pumping them out as best we can,” said Scott Haywood, Fire Chief of McKean Hose Company.

Chief Haywood says it is important to get the water as soon as possible before the house suffers some damages.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s severe weather email alerts

“Their water tank or maybe their heater or pilot lights may get out, then they won’t have hot water or heat or anything like that. Depending on how much water, you could actually have structural damage from it,” Haywood said.