(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fire has damaged an apartment building in the city on Tuesday night.

Calls for the fire went out around 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West 2nd Street.

According to firefighters on the scene, it’s believed that the fire started in the basement.

Everyone inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on the extent of damage or whether the tenants will have to find another place to stay.

Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the fire.