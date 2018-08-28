Fire damages Fairview home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRVIEW TWP, Pa. - Fire forces two people out of a Fairview home overnight.

First responders were called to the 1500 block of Manchester Road late Monday, after reports of a fire and explosions were called in.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with fire coming from the garage, and extending up to the second floor.

The fire was brought under control at midnight, and the house sustained serious damage.

No word on what sparked the fire, but no injuries are reported.

The Red Cross was called to help two adults who lived in the home.