Fire damages an Erie school Friday night.

Firefighters were called to Wilson Middle School in the 700 block of East 28th Street just after 8:30 p.m.

According to Erie County 911, there were reports of fire on the first floor of the building.

The city’s fire inspector has been called to the scene.

There is not much inforation available as of yet, but reports from the scene indicate firefighters were ventilating smoke.

There have been no injuries reported.