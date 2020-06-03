Fire damages garage on Bird Drive

A fully involved fire caused major damage to a garage in the 3100 block of Bird Drive.

Fire crews made their way to the scene just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the Erie Police Department, four people live inside the home. All of them were able to get out safely.

It took crews about five minutes to put out the blaze and most of the damage was contained to the garage.

“Electrical lines came down, so we had to have the firefighters be careful of that. The power has been secured to the house as well, Penelec is here working on that now. Nobody was injured in the fire as well, no firefighters or residents,” said Deputy Chief Fred Gillespie, Erie Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.