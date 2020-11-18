Fire Damages Home in North East





A structure fire damages a home in North East overnight.

Multiple calls began coming in for reports of a structure fire just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 8600 block of Station Road.

Once on scene, crews found a suspected electrical fire in the first floor living space that had spread to an upstairs bedroom.

They were able to knock down the fire quickly with the help of neighboring fire departments.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.